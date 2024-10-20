4 more die of dengue

1,121 hospitalised

At least four dengue patients died, and 1,121 were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

Of the deaths, three were in Dhaka city and one in Khulna division.

With the new deaths and cases, the total number of deaths rose to 241, while the total number of cases rose to 48,582, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Currently, 3,954 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in the country.

As rain and thunderstorms are expected in various parts of the country over the next few days, experts warn that the dengue season could extend further this year.