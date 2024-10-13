4 more die of dengue

At least four dengue patients died in the last 24 hours till 8:00am today.

Moreover, 660 patients were also hospitalised during this time, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the deaths, one was recorded in Mymensingh division and two in Dhaka city.

With the new deaths and cases, the death toll rose to 214 while total number of cases rose to 42,470.

Currently, 3,610 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals across the country.

A total of 38,646 dengue patients have been released from the hospitals till today this year.