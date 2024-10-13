4 more die of dengue

Disease
Star Digital Report
Sun Oct 13, 2024 06:46 PM
Last update on: Sun Oct 13, 2024 06:49 PM

Dengue deaths in Bangladesh 2024
FILE PHOTO: PRABIR DAS

At least four dengue patients died in the last 24 hours till 8:00am today.

Moreover, 660 patients were also hospitalised during this time, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the deaths, one was recorded in Mymensingh division and two in Dhaka city.

With the new deaths and cases, the death toll rose to 214 while total number of cases rose to 42,470.

Currently, 3,610 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals across the country.

A total of 38,646 dengue patients have been released from the hospitals till today this year.

