4 die of dengue

At least four dengue patients died in the last 24 hours till 8:00am today while 1,225 patients were hospitalised during this time.

Of the deaths, two were recorded in Dhaka and one each in Khulna and Rajshahi districts.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the new deaths and cases, the total number of deaths rose to 186 while total number of cases rose to 36,590.

Currently, 3,603 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals across the country.

A total of 32,801 dengue patients have been released from the hospitals till today this year.