Disease
UNB, Dhaka
Sun Mar 3, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Mar 3, 2024 08:21 AM

Most Viewed

Disease

34 more Covid cases reported in 24 hours

UNB, Dhaka
Sun Mar 3, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Mar 3, 2024 08:21 AM
Another dies of Covid-19

Bangladesh reported 34 more Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till yesterday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total Covid-19 caseload rose to 2,047,233, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,482 as no new fatalities were reported during this period.

The daily case test positivity rate stood at 8.31 percent as 409 samples were tested, said the DGHS.

 The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.40 percent and 1.44 percent, respectively.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
রমজানে মজুতদারির বিরুদ্ধে কঠোর আইনি ব্যবস্থা নেওয়ার আহ্বান প্রধানমন্ত্রী
|রাজনীতি

রমজানে মজুতদারির বিরুদ্ধে কঠোর আইনি ব্যবস্থা নেওয়ার আহ্বান প্রধানমন্ত্রীর

‘রমজান মাসে আমাদের কিছু কিছু মানুষ থাকে সব সময় মজুতদারি করে দাম বাড়িয়ে কিছু মুনাফা লুটতে চায়। সেদিকে বিশেষভাবে নজর আমাদের দিতে হবে।’

২৪ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

শ্রম আইন লঙ্ঘন মামলায় ড. ইউনূসের জামিনের মেয়াদ বাড়ালেন আদালত

২৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification