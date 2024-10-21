3 more die of dengue

At least three dengue patients died while 1,039 patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning.

All the deaths are in Dhaka city.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the new deaths and cases, the total number of deaths rose to 250 while the total number of cases rose to 50,919, of which 29,304 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 3,818 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

A total of 46,851 patients have been released till today.