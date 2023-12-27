266 died from AIDS this year, 1,276 identified: DGHS study

The number HIV/AIDS infections and deaths from the disease is increasing in Bangladesh, said a study.

According to a study conducted by the Directorate General of Health Services, a total of 1,276 new AIDS patients have been identified in the country this year. Of them, 266 have died.

This is the highest number of infections and deaths reported in Bangladesh in a year.

The statistics were disclosed today at a programme in the capital organised by the TB-L & AIDS /STD Program of the DGHS, marking World AIDS Day. In his keynote speech, Md Mahfuzur Rahman Sarkar, programme Director, presented the statistics.

Of the newly infected, 1,118 are Bangladeshi citizens and 158 are Rohingyas living in Cox's Bazar, the study shows.

Last year, 947 new AIDS patients were reported across the country, of them 232 people died of AIDS.

The very first AIDS patient was reported in Bangladesh in 1989. Since then, a total of 10,984 AIDS patients have been identified. Of them, 2,086 have died.

However, DGHS officials assume that the country has more than 15 thousand AIDS patients.

According to the keynote speech, with 342, Dhaka has the highest number of AIDS patients in the country, while Rangpur has recorded, 34 patients, the lowest numbers. There are 246 patients in Chattogram, 175 in Rajshahi, 141 in Khulna, 79 in Barisal, 61 in Sylhet, and 40 in Mymensingh.

Speaking at the programme, DGHS DG Prof Abul Bashar Mohammed Khurshid Alam said Bangladesh has been successful in eradicating or controlling many diseases, but it has stalled in controlling AIDS. It requires greater emphasis on diagnosis and treatment to eradicate AIDS. We have to be more careful about this disease.

Saidur Rahman, additional secretary of the Health Services division, Prof Ahmadul Kabir, additional DG (administration) of DGHS, were present at the programme.