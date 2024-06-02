Disease
UNB, Dhaka
Sun Jun 2, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 2, 2024 07:44 AM

Most Viewed

Disease

16 dengue patients hospitalised

UNB, Dhaka
Sun Jun 2, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Jun 2, 2024 07:44 AM
Dengue situation in Dhaka
FILE PHOTO: PRABIR DAS

Sixteen people were hospitalised with dengue fever in 24 hours till yesterday morning.

Of the new patients, nine were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka city and the rest outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Currently, 113 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals across the country.

The DGHS, so far, has reported 2,869 dengue cases since January 1, 2024.

Last year, a total of 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3,18,749 recoveries last year.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

প্রতিটি স্বর্ণের বার চোরাচালানে ‘ট্যাক্স’ দিতেন এমপি আজিম

আজিমের অপরাধমূলক কর্মকাণ্ড তার নির্বাচনী এলাকায় ছিল একটি ‘ওপেন সিক্রেট’। কিন্তু তার বিরুদ্ধে কথা বলার সাহস করেনি কেউই। কারণ, তেমন কিছু হলেই আজিমের ভাড়াটে গুণ্ডার নির্যাতন, এমনকি হত্যার শিকার হতে...

এইমাত্র
|ফুটবল

কারভাহাল, ভিনিসিয়ুসের গোলে চ্যাম্পিয়ন রিয়াল মাদ্রিদ

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification