16 dengue patients hospitalised

Sixteen people were hospitalised with dengue fever in 24 hours till yesterday morning.

Of the new patients, nine were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka city and the rest outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Currently, 113 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals across the country.

The DGHS, so far, has reported 2,869 dengue cases since January 1, 2024.

Last year, a total of 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3,18,749 recoveries last year.