Dengue outbreak sparks protests in Barguna

Activists from Students Against Discrimination staged a protest at the Barguna Press Club yesterday, raising alarm over what they called a "dire dengue situation" in the district.

They claimed at least 10 people have died and 1,500 have been infected with dengue in Barguna.

However, official figures report two deaths and 1,204 cases this year. Nationwide, dengue has claimed 23 lives, with 5,115 infections reported so far.

Activist Nasrin Akhter Shimu blamed the poor administration at Barguna General Hospital and local health authorities for the rising death toll.

Later in the morning, around 11:00am, the Barguna Sadar upazila unit of the BNP formed a human chain and rallied at the same venue, demanding the resignation of the health adviser over the worsening situation.

Among the deceased are Upoma, daughter of former district BNP president Nazrul Islam Molla, and Monalisa Zerin, daughter of ex-lawmaker Zafrul Hasan Farhad. Their sudden deaths have triggered public outrage and intensified protests.

Currently, 158 patients are admitted to Barguna General Hospital -- the district's only major healthcare facility for nearly 1.2 million residents. Of its 55 sanctioned doctor posts, only 10 are filled, and five of those doctors are on leave.

Dr Md Rejwanul Alam, superintendent of the hospital, said the deputy commissioner already raised the issue with the health adviser, and a list of vacant positions has been sent.