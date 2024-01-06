Coronavirus
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Jan 6, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Jan 6, 2024 02:07 AM

Most Viewed

Coronavirus

16 more Covid cases in last 24 hours

UNB, Dhaka
Sat Jan 6, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Jan 6, 2024 02:07 AM

Bangladesh reported 16 more Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till yesterday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total Covid-19 caseload rose to 2,046,383, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,477 as no new fatalities were reported during this period.

The daily case test positivity rate stood at 4.8 percent as 333 samples were tested.

The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.42 percent and 1.44 percent, respectively.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

পুলিশের ধারণা ‘নাশকতা’, আইনমন্ত্রী বললেন ‘অগ্নিসন্ত্রাসীদের খুঁজে বের করা হবে’

বেনাপোল এক্সপ্রেস ট্রেনে আগুনের ঘটনায় আইন, বিচার ও সংসদ বিষয়ক মন্ত্রী আনিসুল হক বলেছেন, এই অগ্নি সহিংসতা যারা করেছে, তাদের অবশ্যই আইনের আওতায় এনে সঠিক বিচার করে সর্বোচ্চ শাস্তির ব্যবস্থা করা হবে।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

‘এটি ছিল আমাদের আনন্দের সফর, এখন দুঃস্বপ্ন হয়ে রইল’

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification