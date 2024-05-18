Bangladesh seeks UK support for vaccine centre

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen has sought support from the Oxford Vaccine Group at the University of Oxford to establish a vaccine centre in Bangladesh.

During a visit to the UK, he met with the Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, Prof Sir Andrew Pollard F MedSci, on May 14 and discussed opportunities for establishing cooperation to create a National Vaccine Project in Bangladesh for producing vaccines in the country, according to a statement of the Bangladesh High Commission in London.

AstraZeneca vaccine was developed during the Corona pandemic by the University of Oxford.

Dr Sen was in the UK on an official visit to attend the conference on "International Response to Antimicrobial Resistance," organised by the UK government and the Royal Society.

During the visit to the Oxford, he highlighted Bangladesh's vision to provide high-quality health services for all and noted that the government aims to establish a vaccine centre here to produce vaccines.

Sir Andrew Pollard assured the minister of all cooperation in developing vaccines in Bangladesh.