THE HISTORIC HOWLERS … A majestic golden jackal strikes a pose after being spotted on the outskirts of Dhaka recently. This wolf-like canid is native to Southeast Europe, Central Asia, western Asia, South Asia and regions of Southeast Asia, and prefers dry open country, arid short grasslands and steppe landscapes as habitats. The ancestor of the golden jackal is believed to be the Arno River dog – an extinct species that lived in southern Europe 1.9 million years ago. Studies indicate that the golden jackal expanded from India around 20,000 years ago. The oldest golden jackal fossil is 7,600 years old and was found in Lebanon.

PHOTO: TIMU HOSSAIN