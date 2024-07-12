The Finned Vagabond

An Indian vagabond butterflyfish looking for food in the corals of the Bay of Bengal in Saint Martin's Island. Found in the Indo-West Pacific region, this particular species of butterflyfish is distinguished by the intricate crisscross pattern on its body. There are over 100 species of butterflyfish across the world's oceans and the common name is owing to the bright colours and striking patterns. These fish are boundless and can be found on practically all coral reef frameworks and in every single tropical ocean. They spend their days tirelessly pecking at corals and rock formations, much like the one in the photograph, in search of coral polyps, worms and other small invertebrates. Alarmingly, at least five species of butterfly fish have been listed as "vulnerable to extinction" due to climate change, reef degradation, and coastal development.



Photo: SHARIF SARWAR