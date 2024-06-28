Oh, my deer!

Wild Life
A red muntjak or barking deer, locally known as "maya horin", drinking from a watering hole at the Satchari National Park in Habiganj. Despite being native to south-central and southeast Asia, the red muntjak remains one of the least known mammals in the region. Until recently it was believed that all red muntjaks across Asia belonged to the same species. However, taxonomists now believe there may be several distinct species within the group. These nocturnal herbivores are known to be shy and solitary in nature and upon being approached or startled will make a "barking" noise, hence the name "barking deer". Along with the sound they make, their size is also roughly that of an adult dog. Though it is listed as "Least Concern" by the IUCN due to its large distribution and presence in protected areas, such as the Satchari park, degradation of habitat and hunting for body parts and meat remain a threat to their population.  

PHOTO: TIMU HOSSAIN

