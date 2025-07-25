Nature’s own pesticide…

An oriental hornet having lunch near the National Press Club in Dhaka. To many, its presence sparks fear -- some squirm, others swat, most want to kill. But this reddish-brown insect is more than its sting. Native to Southeast Asia, the oriental hornet helps control pests like grasshoppers and flies, reducing the need for pesticides. Even more fascinating: it harnesses solar energy through its body. While stings can be painful or allergic, extermination isn't the answer. These hornets are crucial to ecosystem balance. Instead of reacting with fear, we must approach with informed respect -- for their safety, and ours.

PHOTO: RASHED SHUMON