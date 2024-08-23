Nature’s artisans

A female Baya weaver, locally known as Babui pakhi, inspecting a nest weaved by a male in the port city. Considered artisans of nature, these weaverbirds are found in grasslands, cultivated areas and scrubs across the Indian Subcontinent and Southeast Asia. Baya weavers are best known for their intricately constructed hanging nests woven from leaves, which are found mostly on thorny trees or palm fronds near or over waterbodies where predators cannot reach them. These nests are pieces of art and engineering and built by the males to woo female mates. The males spend days collecting grass and twigs and weave the nests one grass blade at a time. Once built, they wait for the female suitors to inspect their work and choose. Sometimes, if two females choose the same nest and male, they fight among themselves to establish their place. When a female chooses a nest and male, the couple then join hands to further build the nest and raise a family. After they birth their chicks and lead them into adulthood, they abandon the nest and start all over again.

