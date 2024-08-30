Nature quest: Treetop Tête-à-tête

Two streak-throated woodpeckers perched on a tree in Chattogram's Karnaphuli, having a little chat. These birds occur mainly in the drier woodlands, from lowlands to mountain foothills, across the Indian subcontinent. The males, like those in the photograph, have red crowns on their heads while the females have black ones. They eat mostly insects, particularly ants and termites. Sometimes, however, they opt for nectar and seeds from flowers. Due to their vast range, they are in the "Least Concern" category of the IUCN Red List.

