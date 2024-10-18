Nature Quest

PERILS OF PLASTIC... A torn up plastic bag floats over the coral reef a few feet under the Bay of Bengal in Saint Martin's Island. Plastic pollution has been one of the biggest threats to the world's oceans and have already caused horrific impacts on oceanic life across the globe. A 2021 study found that around 15 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste, including plastic bags and bottles and polythene bags -- are dumped into the sea by fishermen alone, posing risks to the biodiversity in the Bay, the overall environment, wildlife and even human health. For corals, plastic trash can carry pathogens and hard debris, which can wound the organism and trigger infection. And if plastic debris blocks sunlight, it could lead to low-oxygen conditions that promote the growth of disease-causing bacteria. It is imperative to increase awareness regarding the use of plastic, especially among those who live near or work on the water. For a healthier world, we are in dire need of healthier waters.



PHOTO: SHARIF SARWAR