Winter to get chillier this year

At least two or three severe cold waves on the cards, says BMD
Cold wave Jan 2024 in Bangladesh
Cold spells during winter in Bangladesh have gotten more intense in recent years. FILE PHOTO: STAR

The country may experience eight to 10 mild to moderate cold waves during the upcoming winter season, an official of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said.

BMD said two to three of those could turn into severe cold waves in the northwestern, northeastern, and central regions, in its three-month weather outlook for November 2024 to January 2025 released on Wednesday.

However, BMD Meteorologist Shaheenul Islam today said a cold wave in November is unlikely.

The cold waves are likely to sweep through the country in December and January, he told this newspaper over the phone.

As per the weather outlook, during the forecast period, moderate to dense fog may occur in the country's northern, northwestern, central regions, and river basins from late night to morning, while other areas may experience light to moderate fog.

Due to the dense fog, the temperature difference between day and night may reduce, which could mean that this winter is colder, it said.

BMD has also forecast between two to five low-pressure systems during the period in the Bay of Bengal, of which one or two could develop into depressions or cyclones.

Overall, there is a possibility of normal rainfall in the country, it said.

