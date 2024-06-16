Will it rain on Eid day in Dhaka? Here’s what BMD says

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecasts light to moderate rain or thundershowers across all eight divisions over 24 hours, starting at 9:00am on Sunday.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely in most places in Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions; a few places in Dhaka, Rajshahi, and Chattogram divisions; and one or two places over Khulna and Barishal divisions, with moderately heavy to very heavy falls expected in Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions," said a Met office bulletin.

A mild heatwave continues to sweep over the Khulna division and the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, and Chapainawabganj.

Daytime temperatures may slightly decrease in the northern regions, while remaining nearly unchanged elsewhere. Night temperatures are expected to stay consistent nationwide.

High moisture content may lead to ongoing discomfort.Additionally, a trough of low pressure extends from West Bengal in India to the northwest Bay. The monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over the north Bay.