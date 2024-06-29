Weather forecast: Rain expected to continue for 4 days

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers across eight divisions, including Dhaka.

According to BMD's regular bulletin, "Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely to occur at many places in the Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, as well as at several locations in the Khulna division. Moderately heavy to heavy rainfall is expected in certain areas across the country."

The bulletin also notes that day and night temperatures may drop by 1-2°C nationwide.

Additionally, rainfall activity is expected to continue for the next four days.