Water levels rise at 17 river stations, fall at 95: FFWC1

As the Jamuna's water level rises with the onset of monsoon, severe erosion has devoured a large stretch of riverbank in Char Poulee of Tangail Sadar, triggering panic among the locals. River erosion has been an ongoing threat in the area for several years. Photo: Mirza Shakil

Water levels at 17 river stations monitored by the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) have risen, while 95 stations recorded a fall, according to an FFWC bulletin issued yesterday.

Out of the 116 monitored river stations, water levels at four stations have remained steady, while no stations are flowing above the danger level, said the bulletin.

All major rivers are flowing below their respective danger marks, it also said.

The water levels of the Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers are on a declining trend, which is expected to continue over the next three days, remain steady for the following two days, and stay below danger levels throughout.

Similarly, water levels of the Ganges-Padma rivers are decreasing and are likely to continue doing so for the next five days, remaining below danger levels.

The Surma and Kushiyara rivers are also experiencing falling water levels, which are expected to continue for the next three days, with levels staying below danger marks, the bulletin said.