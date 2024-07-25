Tidal surges cause rivers to flow over danger levels

Most of the major rivers in Barishal division are flowing well above the danger levels, submerging nearby low-lying areas.

Water levels have increased since Tuesday and continued to cross danger levels due to tidal surges during the full moon following the recent rains, according to Water Development Board (WDB).

Low-lying areas of Barishal City Corporation, including Palashpur Road, Band Road, Sadar Road, and Hatkhola Road, were getting submerged from time to time amid the situation.

On Wednesday night, water in the Kirtankhola river was flowing 23 centimetres above the danger level.

Besides, the Bishkhali river in Barguna was flowing 27cm above the danger level, the Meghna in Bhola was flowing 74cm above, the Tetulia in Bhola was flowing 19cm above, while the Baleshwar in Pirojpur was flowing 19cm on Wednesday night.

Tajul Islam, deputy divisional engineer at WDB, said, "Twenty three rivers crossed the danger level in the division and water flows continued crossing danger level for full moon tidal surges, as the rivers were already filled to the brim following the recent rains."