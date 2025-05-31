Tidal surge: 2 deer killed, 5 freshwater ponds flooded in Sundarbans

A tidal surge triggered by a low pressure over the Bay has inundated vast areas of the Sundarbans, submerging five freshwater ponds with saline water.

The situation developed between Wednesday night and Friday morning following continuous rainfall and moderate gusty winds across Bagerhat, according to the Forest Department.

Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, divisional forest officer (DFO) of the Sundarbans East Forest Division, said five freshwater ponds have been submerged with saline water in the forest's interior regions of Karamjal, Supoti, Bhola, Katka and Dublar Char temporarily affecting the wildlife's access to drinking water.

"We also rescued a fawn that had been swept away, and recovered the carcasses of two deer from Dublar Char. We believe the deer died after drinking saline water while attempting to swim through it," he said.

He said these submerged ponds are used not only by wildlife but also by the Forest Department staff.

"If rainfall does not occur soon, we will arrange to supply fresh water by pumping underground wells," the DFO added.

The two embankments breached by the waters of the Baleshwar and Bhola rivers led to flooding in residential areas near Khuriyakhal–Baghi Bharani Canal.

Sharankhola Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sudipta Kumar Singh said, "Due to pressure from the tidal surge, 60 feet and 40ft high embankments have collapsed. Water enters through the breach during high tide, flooding houses of over a hundred families."

The damaged embankment will be repaired using government funds once the immediate threat has passed, he added.