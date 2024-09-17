Weather
UNB, Dhaka
Tue Sep 17, 2024 09:27 AM
Last update on: Tue Sep 17, 2024 10:17 AM

Thunderstorms, heavy rain expected in major parts of country: BMD

File Photo: Prabir Das

Thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected across much of the country, according to BMD's latest weather bulletin today.

Dhaka, Rajshahi, and Khulna divisions should expect light to moderate rain or thunderstorms, with the possibility of heavy falls in Rajshahi, Khulna, and Chattogram, it said.

Monsoon activity is said to be strong over north Bay.

Temperatures are expected to rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius across the country, added the bulletin.

