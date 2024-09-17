Thunderstorms, heavy rain expected in major parts of country: BMD

Thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected across much of the country, according to BMD's latest weather bulletin today.

Dhaka, Rajshahi, and Khulna divisions should expect light to moderate rain or thunderstorms, with the possibility of heavy falls in Rajshahi, Khulna, and Chattogram, it said.

Monsoon activity is said to be strong over north Bay.

Temperatures are expected to rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius across the country, added the bulletin.