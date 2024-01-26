Tetulia records this year’s lowest temperature this morning

Mercury this morning dropped to the lowest level this winter in Tetulia upazila of Panchagarh.

The temperature was recorded at 5.8 degrees Celsius, which is 2.8 degree lower than it was in the district yesterday, according to Met Office.

"The lowest temperature of this year was detected at 5.8 degree Celsius from 6:00-9:00am today in Telulia," said Kazi Jebunnesa, assistant meteorologist of Meteorological Department, Dhaka.

The cold wind blowing from the northwest increased the severity of winter, she added.

The temperature may remain unchanged for the next two days in Tetulia, said the official.

Meanwhile, mild to moderate cold wave continues in all districts of Rangpur division along with Rajshahi, Pabna, Naogaon, and Chuadanga districts, informed the Met Office.

Kurigram today saw its lowest temperature at 6.8 degrees Celsius this winter, according to UNB.

Although the temperature is unlikely to decrease further, a rain spell is likely between January 31 and February 2, said Kazi Jebunnesa.

"The temperature will continue to rise from the 2nd February," she added.