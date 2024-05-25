Weather
Star Digital Report
Sat May 25, 2024 09:13 PM
Last update on: Sat May 25, 2024 09:42 PM

Signal 7 at Payra, Mongla as Cyclone Remal forms over Bay

Cox’s Bazar, Ctg maritime ports asked to hoist Signal 6
Star Digital Report
Sat May 25, 2024 09:13 PM Last update on: Sat May 25, 2024 09:42 PM

The deep depression over east-central Bay and adjoining west-central Bay intensified into Cyclone Remal tonight.

The Met Office asked the Payra and Mongla maritime ports to hoist Cautionary Signal 7 and Cox's Bazar and Chattogram sea ports Cautionary Signal 6.

Within the 54km periphery of Cyclone Remal, the windspeed is 62kmh, which could increase up to 88kmh, said Met officials.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority has suspended the operation of all vessels on coastal routes from 3:00pm, a BIWTA official said.

"We are in continuous touch with the Met office. If they ask to hoist signal two on inland water, we will suspend the operation of vessels below 65 feet. If Met office hoist signal three for inland water, we will suspend the operation of all inland vessels including the ferry," he said wishing not to be named.  

 

 

 

 

