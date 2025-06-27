Rains, thunder showers with lightning likely in all divisions in next 24hr: BMD

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes in all divisions of the country in 24 hours commencing 9:00am on Friday.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions," said a BMD update.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, according to the BMD.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Mongla and Cox's Bazar have been advised to show number-3 signal during the period.

The country's highest temperature 35.1 degree Celsius was recorded in Aricha over the past 24 hours till 6pm on Thursday while the lowest temperature 24 degree Celsius was recorded in Bandarban of till 6am on Friday.

Meanwhile, a low pressure area over Northwest Bay and adjoining area now lies over Bihar and adjoining area.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Madhya Pradesh, center of the low, Gangetic West Bengal to Assam across southern part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay. Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and strong over North Bay.