Rainfall to continue across the country, may ease tomorrow: BMD

Rainfall is expected to persist across the country today, with a slight decrease anticipated tomorrow, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied by temporary gusty winds, are likely to occur in most areas of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, with moderately heavy to very heavy rainfall in some places," BMD stated in its latest bulletin issued at 9:00am this morning.

The rainfall is attributed to an active monsoon over the country and a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, BMD Assistant Meteorologist Kazi Zebunnesa told The Daily Star.

Besides, day temperature is expected to drop by 2 to 5 degrees Celsius, while night temperature may decrease by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius in the following 24 hours.

Yesterday, the highest temperature recorded in the country was 36 degrees Celsius in Netrokona.

The country's highest 107mm rainfall was recorded in Nilphamari's Dimla district in 24 hours till 6:00am today