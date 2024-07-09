Weather
UNB, Dhaka
Tue Jul 9, 2024 11:47 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 9, 2024 11:52 AM

Rain, thunderstorms likely over 8 divisions

Photo: Palash Khan

Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms accompanied by temporary gusty winds is expected to occur in Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, while Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions may experience similar weather in isolated areas, according to BMD's weather bulletin today.

Moderately heavy to heavy rainfall is expected at specific locations within the Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions.

Despite the change in weather, temperatures across the country are expected to remain nearly unchanged, both during the day and night, the bulletin added.

