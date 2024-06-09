Rain, thundershowers likely in Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet: BMD

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast rain or thundershowers for Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions over the next 24 hours starting from 9:00am today.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely to occur in many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions, said a Met Office update.

One or two places in Rajshahi, Dhaka, and Chattogram divisions will also experience moderately heavy to very heavy rainfall, it said.

The weather is expected to remain mainly dry with partly cloudy skies in other regions of the country. Day and night temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged.

However, due to excessive moisture, discomfort may persist, according to the BMD.

Additionally, a mild heatwave is currently affecting Khulna and Barishal divisions and the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, and Madaripur, and it is expected to continue.

A trough of low pressure lies over West Bengal in India to the northwest Bay, with the monsoon being fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate elsewhere over the north Bay, BMD reported.

The highest temperature in the country was recorded in Chuadanga at 38.4 degrees Celsius over the past 24 hours until 6:00am today, while the lowest temperature was 18 degrees Celsius in Chapainawabganj. Sylhet recorded the highest rainfall with 257mm.