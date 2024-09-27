Rain, thundershowers likely over 6 divisions, says BMD

Light to moderate rain or thunder showers are likely to occur at most places over Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions, according to BMD's latest weather bulletin today.

Many places in Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, and Sylhet divisions are also expected to experience rain, with moderately heavy to heavy falls in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions.

The monsoon is currently active over Bangladesh and moderate over the North Bay, it said,

The BMD has also predicted a slight increase in day temperatures across the country, with a rise of (1-3)°C. Night temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged.