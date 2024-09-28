Weather
Star Digital Report
Sat Sep 28, 2024 12:17 PM
Last update on: Sat Sep 28, 2024 12:21 PM

Rain, thundershowers likely across country in next 24 hours: BMD

File photo: Palash Khan

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast light to moderate rain across the country in the next 24 hours, commencing 9:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur division; at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country," said a Met office bulletin.

Day and night temperatures may rise by one to two degrees Celsius over the country, it added.

Besides, the monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over north Bay.

The country's highest temperature was recorded 34.5 degrees Celsius in Sreemangal over the past 24 hours.

Additionally, the country's highest 183mm rainfall was recorded in Tetulia in the 24 hours till 6:00am .

