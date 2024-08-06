Rain, thundershowers likely across Bangladesh: Met office

Rain or thundershowers across all divisions including Dhaka is likely to occur within the next 24 hours, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department's latest weather bulletin today.

"Rain or thundershowers, accompanied by temporary gusty winds, are likely to occur in many places across the Rangpur, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions. A few places in the Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions may also experience similar weather conditions. Some areas might experience moderately heavy to heavy rainfall during this period," it said.

Day and night temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged across the country.