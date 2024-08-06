Weather
UNB, Dhaka
Tue Aug 6, 2024 01:53 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 6, 2024 02:00 PM

Most Viewed

Weather

Rain, thundershowers likely across Bangladesh: Met office

UNB, Dhaka
Tue Aug 6, 2024 01:53 PM Last update on: Tue Aug 6, 2024 02:00 PM
Rain or thundershowers likely in Dhaka
FILE PHOTO: BSS

Rain or thundershowers across all divisions including Dhaka is likely to occur within the next 24 hours, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department's latest weather bulletin today.

"Rain or thundershowers, accompanied by temporary gusty winds, are likely to occur in many places across the Rangpur, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions. A few places in the Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions may also experience similar weather conditions. Some areas might experience moderately heavy to heavy rainfall during this period," it said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Day and night temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged across the country.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

শেখ হাসিনা দিল্লিতে, যুক্তরাজ্যে রাজনৈতিক আশ্রয় চাওয়া নিয়ে যে জটিলতা

যুক্তরাজ্যে রাজনৈতিক আশ্রয় বা সাময়িক শরণার্থী হিসেবে আশ্রয় চাইবার জন্য কাউকে ভ্রমণ করার অনুমতি দেয় না দেশটির ইমিগ্রেশন আইন। আজ মঙ্গলবার সকালে যুক্তরাজ্যের স্বরাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয় ভারতের এনডিটিভিকে এই...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সেনাবাহিনীর উচ্চ পদে রদবদল

৩০ মিনিট আগে
push notification