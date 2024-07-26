Rain, thundershowers expected across country

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers, accompanied by temporary gusty winds, are likely to occur at many places across Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram divisions, according to BMD's latest weather bulletin today.

Sylhet division will also experience showers at a few locations, while Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, and Mymensingh divisions may see rain at one or two places.

Moderately heavy to heavy rainfall is expected in specific areas within Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram divisions, it said.

Both day and night temperatures are expected to rise slightly across the country, added the bulletin.