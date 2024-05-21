Rain, thunder showers likely over 8 divisions: BMD

Rain or thunder showers with temporary gusty winds are likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions and at a few places over Dhaka, Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places, according to BMD's weather bulleting for today.

Day and night temperatures are expected to drop slightly over Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions.

Elsewhere in the country, temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged, it said.