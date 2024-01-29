Rain or drizzle likely in Khulna, Faridpur from tomorrow

Rain or drizzle is likely to occur at one or two places over Khulna division and the region of Faridpur tomorrow, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) yesterday.

It may continue for the next three to four days, said the BMD's 9:00am weather bulletin today.

The weather may remain dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country today, the bulletin said.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the river basins and light to moderate fog elsewhere over the country from midnight to morning. Inland river transport may be disrupted temporarily due to thick fog, as mentioned in the BMD bulletin.

A mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Rajshahi, and Rangpur divisions, as well as the districts of Moulvibazar, Cumilla, Feni, Jashore, Chuadanga, Barishal, and Bhola, and it may abate in some places.

Night temperatures may rise slightly, and day temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The lowest temperature in the country was 5.7 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur this morning. A day ago, it was 5 degrees Celsius in Tetulia. The minimum temperature in Dhaka was recorded at 12.3 degrees Celsius this morning.