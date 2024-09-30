Rain may continue till Thursday: BMD

A tree is swaying due to strong wind amid rain at Moghbazar. Photo: Palash Khan

Bangladesh Meteorological Department has predicted that rains may continue in parts of the country till Thursday.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Mymensingh, Dhaka, Chattogram & Sylhet divisions," according to BMD's bulletin.

Many places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna & Barishal divisions may witness moderately heavy to heavy falls, it said.

The BMD has also predicted, day and night temperatures may fall by (1-3)°C over the country.

The country's highest 122mm rainfall was recorded in Sylhet in 24 hours till 6:00am today.