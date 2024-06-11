Rain likely over parts of country: BMD

Bangladesh Meteorological Department today predicted light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers with temporary gusty wind and moderately heavy to heavy falls at different places over the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Rajshahi, Khulna, and Chattogram divisions; and at one or two places over Dhaka and Barishal divisions, with moderately heavy falls at places across the country," said a Met office bulletin.

Meanwhile, the ongoing heatwave is currently affecting Khulna and Barishal divisions and the districts of Gopalgonj, Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Pabna and Patuakhali, and it is expected to continue.

However, day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country. Due to excessive moisture, discomfort may persist, according to BMD.

Country's maximum temperature yesterday was recorded 39.5 degrees Celsius jointly at Ishwardi, Tarash and Sylhet, and the minimum temperature was 23.6 degrees Celsius at Chapainawabganj.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 6:46pm today and will rise at 5:10am tomorrow.