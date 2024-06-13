Rain likely over parts of country in 24 hours

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers with temporary gusty wind is likely at different places over the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9:00am today.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department said the weather pattern is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Dhaka division and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Khulna and Barisal divisions

Moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions is likely, a weather bulletin issued this morning said.

Also, the bulletin predicted that the ongoing mild heatwave which is sweeping over the districts of Tangail, Faridpur, Rajshahi, Pabna, Jashore, Chuadanga and Kushtia may continue.

Day temperature may fall slightly over the northern part and nearly unchanged elsewhere over the country. Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it added.

Country's maximum temperature yesterday was recorded 38.0 degrees Celsius at Rajshahi while today's minimum temperature 22.9 degrees Celsius was recorded at Thakurgaon.

Rainfall for the last 24 hours commencing 6:00am today was recorded 102 mm at Panchagarh.

The sun sets at 6:47pm today and rises at 5:11 am tomorrow in the capital.