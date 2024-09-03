Rain likely in Dhaka, seven other divisions

Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)'s latest weather bulletin today.

BMD also predicted similar weather conditions are likely at a few places over Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions; at one or two places over Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country.

Day temperatures may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it added.

The country's highest 60mm rainfall was recorded in Cumilla in 24 hours till 6:00am today.