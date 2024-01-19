Rain likely in Dhaka, 3 other divisions: BMD

Rain and thunder showers are likely to occur at one or two places over Khulna, Barishal, Rajshahi, Dhaka, and Chattogram divisions, according to BMD's weather bulletin for today.

Meanwhile, the weather is expected to remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky in other parts of the country.

Moderate to thick fog may envelop the entire country from midnight to morning, persisting in some areas until noon. This could lead to temporary disruptions in air navigation, inland river transport, and road communication due to reduced visibility, added the bulletin.

A mild cold wave is currently sweeping over the Rangpur division and the districts of Kishoregonj and Noagaon. This chilly weather pattern is expected to persist in these areas, it said.

Night temperatures are projected to rise slightly, and daytime temperatures may experience an increase of (1-3)°C across the country. Cold-day conditions are likely to prevail in certain areas.

At Dhaka, the wind is expected to blow from the West/North-westerly direction at speeds ranging between 8-12 kph, said BMD.

The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur.