Rain likely across country; low pressure over Bay of Bengal

Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast rain or thundershowers in all divisions including Dhaka in 24 hours commencing 9:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram, Barishal and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country," said a Met office update.

The country's highest 51mm of rainfall was recorded in Panchagarh in 24 hours till 6:00am today.

Day temperature may fall by 1-2 degrees Celsius and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country, according to the BMD.

The country's highest temperature was recorded in Chuadanga at 37.5 degrees Celsius over the past 24 hours till 6:00am today while the lowest temperature was in Madaripur at 23 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, low pressure has formed over the Northwest Bay and adjoining area. The axis of monsoon trough runs through Bihar, centre of the Low and thence Northeastwards to Assam across Southern part of Bangladesh.

Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong elsewhere over North Bay.