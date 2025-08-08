Rain leaves Ctg waterlogged, portion of bridge collapsed

Chattogram city experienced severe waterlogging in several low-lying areas yesterday following continuous rainfall since Wednesday night, disrupting daily life for thousands of residents -- particularly office-goers, workers, and students.

Meanwhile, a portion of a bridge over the Sheetal Jharna Canal on the Oxygen–Bayezid road collapsed early yesterday, blocking one side of the road and causing severe traffic congestion.

It has been really difficult to commute due to gridlock caused by the bridge collapse, said Arafat Hossain, a college student.

Faisal Shahriar, a businessman from the Fatehabad area, said, "I almost missed my flight due to the jam caused by the sunken bridge. Fortunately, I made it to the airport just in time and caught my flight to Dhaka."

Meanwhile, several areas in the port city, including Muradpur, Bahaddarhat, Agrabad, Katalganj, the Wasa intersection, and GEC Circle, got submerged due to the downpour, with knee-deep water reported in many places.

Photo: Md Rajib Raihan

According to the Ambagan Weather Office, Chattogram recorded 81mm of rainfall in the 24 hours till 9:00am yesterday.

"The monsoon is currently active over the region. Rain is likely to continue in Chattogram until tomorrow," said Mahmudul Alam, a meteorologist at the regional weather office.

The continuous downpour has also raised the risk of landslides in hilly areas. Warnings have been issued, and residents in vulnerable zones have been advised to move to safer locations, he added.

Raihan Uddin, a lecturer at a private college, said, "I had to wade through knee-deep water in Muradpur. It was a struggle to get to New Bridge."

Photo: Md Rajib Raihan

Public transport services have become scarce due to submerged roads, prompting rickshaw pullers and CNG-run autorickshaw drivers to charge inflated fares.

"I usually pay Tk 50 for a rickshaw ride from Muradpur to the Wasa intersection. Today [yesterday], I had to pay Tk 80 because rickshaws were hard to find," said Mamunur Rashid, a private service holder.

Residents blamed the persistent waterlogging on clogged drains and waste-filled canals, criticising the authorities for failing to implement sustainable drainage solutions.

Complaints over poor infrastructure have resurfaced, with many pointing out that the same issues occur each monsoon season.