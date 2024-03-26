Rain with gusty wind likely over country

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over the country's five divisions during the 24 hours beginning from 9:00am today.

The same might occur in one or two places in the rest of the three divisions including the northern regions, according to the met office.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, and Sylhet divisions and one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places," said a met office release.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it added.

The country's maximum temperature yesterday was recorded at 34.8 degrees Celsius in Mongla and today's minimum temperature 17.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Sayedpur, Tetulia, and Dimla.

The country's maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6:00am today was recorded at 63 millimeters (mm) in Sylhet.

The sun is scheduled to set at 06.12 pm today and will rise at 05.55am tomorrow in the capital.