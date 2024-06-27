Rain forecast across country as heatwave persists

The country may experience light to moderate rains or thundershowers across the country in 24 hours starting from 9:00am today, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely at most places in Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, and at a few places in Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, and Barishal divisions, with moderately heavy to heavy falls in some areas," said a Met office bulletin.

Besides, a mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Rajshahi division and the districts of Tangail, Jashore, Chuadanga, Kushtia, Magura, Lalmonirhat, and Kurigram. Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it added.

Meanwhile, a trough of low pressure stretches over West Bengal to Northwest Bay.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate elsewhere over North Bay.