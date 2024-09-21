Rain brings relief to Dhaka, eases heat

A light to moderate rain drenched Dhaka this morning, providing much-needed relief from the ongoing heatwave.

The rain was reported in several areas of the capital, including Farmgate, Uttara, Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Jigatala, Shyamoly, Agargaon, and Mirpur, which started around 10:00am.

Photo: Rashed Shumon

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department's latest bulletin, "Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are expected in many areas of Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram divisions, and in isolated places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions. Moderately heavy showers may occur in some parts of the country."

Despite the rainfall, the bulletin said a mild to moderate heatwave continues to affect parts of the country, and it is expected to persist. Day and night temperatures are likely to remain steady.

Photo: Rashed Shumon

Netrokona recorded the country's highest temperature in the last 24 hours, reaching 38.5°C, while Bandarban saw the lowest temperature at 24.8°C.

The axis of the monsoon trough stretches from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal to Assam, passing through the southern part of Bangladesh. An associated trough extends to the north Bay. Monsoon activity is fairly strong over Bangladesh and moderate over the north Bay. A low-pressure system is expected to develop over the north Bay and its surrounding areas within the next 72 hours, the bulletin added.