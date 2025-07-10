Padma erosion threatens ferry ghat

The Padma river has taken a furious turn, devouring the riverbank at Najirganj in Sujanagar upazila of Pabna, putting the Najirganj ferry ghat under serious threat of erosion.

Officials of the Water Development Board (WDB), however, claimed there is sufficient protection work around the ferry ghat.

During a recent visit to the area, a vast portion of riverbank land around the pontoon of the Najirganj ferry ghat was found already devoured by the river.

With rising water pressure, the river has been eroding the northern part of the ferry ghat over the past few days.

"Riverbank erosion is happening rapidly, and residents living nearby face an increasing threat. The river is coming closer to homesteads," said Md Moshiur Rahman, chairman of Najirganj Union Parishad.

If the erosion continues, dozens of homesteads and the ferry ghat itself may be swallowed by the Padma within days, he added.

Md Alamgir Hossain, a BIWTC official and employee of Najirganj ferry ghat, said, "A portion of the riverbank around the ferry ghat has already been devoured, so we are operating the ferries with caution."

Contacted, Sujanagar UNO Meer Rasheduzzaman Rashed said he visited Najirganj to observe the situation. "We have already informed the Water Development Board to take necessary action," he said.

Md Jahedul Islam, executive engineer of the Bera WDB office, said a 300-metre area around the ferry ghat had earlier been protected with CC blocks.

When asked about the sudden erosion, he said, "Due to water pressure, the topsoil has eroded, but there is nothing to worry about yet."

"We are monitoring the situation. The erosion is ongoing but no establishments have been damaged so far. If the situation worsens, we will initiate protection work," he added.