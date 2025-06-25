Monsoon rains expected to linger for 5 days: met office

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast continued rainfall across the country for the next four to five days as an active monsoon coincides with a deepening low-pressure system.

Speaking to The Daily Star this afternoon, Senior Meteorologist Bazlur Rashid said, "The monsoon is spreading across the country. A low-pressure system developed yesterday in the southwestern region, specifically over Khulna and Satkhira, before moving towards Kolkata. As a result, most regions are experiencing rain."

While light to moderate rain is expected nationwide for the next four to five days, some regions may experience heavy rainfall for another two to three days, he said.

In its latest bulletin, the BMD said the low-pressure area over the southwestern region had intensified into a well-marked low and was currently located over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining southwestern Bangladesh. It is expected to move northwest.

The system has also extended into the northern Bay of Bengal, while the active monsoon stretches from Bihar, through the low-pressure centre, across southern Bangladesh and into Assam, according to the Met office.