Monsoon begins with rain, relief from heat

The monsoon is expected to intensify across Bangladesh this week, bringing widespread rainfall and a brief respite from the heat in many parts of the country, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Today also marks the first day of Ashar, the third month of the Bengali calendar and the traditional start of the monsoon season.

According to the BMD's weather forecast for the next five days starting today, the monsoon system is gaining strength, with a trough of low pressure stretching from West Bengal to the northwest Bay across the southwestern part of the country.

The BMD said the monsoon is "fairly active" over Bangladesh and "moderate" over the North Bay.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by lightning and temporary gusty winds are likely at many places across Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions.

A few areas in Rajshahi division may also experience showers.

Moderately heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur at isolated locations across the country.

Despite the rains, parts of the country continue to swelter under a lingering heatwave.

A moderate heatwave is sweeping over Dinajpur and Nilphamari, while a mild one persists in Khulna division, other parts of Rangpur, and the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, Feni, and Patuakhali.

The BMD forecasts that the heatwave may abate in some areas.

Day temperatures are expected to drop by 1°C to 2°C, while night temperatures may fall slightly.

Rain activity is likely to intensify further over the coming days, with most parts of the country forecast to receive rain through the week.

Very heavy rainfall (over 88mm) was already recorded in parts of Sylhet and Chattogram, including 112mm in Tetulia and 115mm in Maijdee Court, Noakhali.

The BMD has advised caution during periods of heavy rainfall and gusty winds, particularly in low-lying and landslide-prone areas.