Moderately heavy to very heavy rains likely in parts of Dhaka, 4 other divisions

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast light to moderate rain across the country with moderately heavy to very heavy rainfalls in parts of Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions in 24 hours commencing 9:00am today.

Meanwhile, a low pressure is likely to develop over coastal areas of Bangladesh and adjoining north Bay during the period, BMD said in its latest weather bulletin in the morning.

It said monsoon is active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong over north Bay.

In the next 24 hours, day and night temperature may fall by 1 to 2 degree Celsius over the country.

Wind direction and speed in Dhaka will be south or southeasterly at 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

Yesterday, the country's highest temperature was recorded at 36.5 degree Celsius in Rangpur.